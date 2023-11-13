Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.91.

PLTK has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.80 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.75 price target on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $7.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.30. Playtika has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Playtika by 1,215.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 784.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Playtika by 4,125.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

