PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $41.86

Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.86 and last traded at $42.13, with a volume of 16659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PNM Resources

PNM Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average is $44.97.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $505.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.51 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 82.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PNM Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in PNM Resources by 139.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 1,459.2% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

(Get Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.