Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.37% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 221.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the first quarter valued at $209,000.

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GVIP traded up $1.54 on Monday, hitting $88.61. 4,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,933. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $141.78 million, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.32 and its 200 day moving average is $84.64.

About Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF

The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the 50 most-frequently held US companies selected from the portfolios of hedge funds. GVIP was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

