Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $202,000 Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $67.56. 819,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,723,698. The company has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Edward Jones cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

