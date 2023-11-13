Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 211 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Nucor by 101,409.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,646,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,854 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 391.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,162 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nucor by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,727,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nucor by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.19. The company had a trading volume of 109,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.64. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.46 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.56.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

