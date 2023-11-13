Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 217 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. AAON accounts for approximately 1.1% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in AAON by 9.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in AAON by 8.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AAON by 1,875.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 61,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of AAON stock traded down $1.07 on Monday, reaching $57.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,634. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $71.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.12.

AAON Announces Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $311.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on AAON

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AAON news, Director David Raymond Stewart bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.17 per share, with a total value of $30,085.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AAON news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $396,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,613.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.17 per share, with a total value of $30,085.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAON Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.