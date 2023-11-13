Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIST. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 21,059.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,508,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,730 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its position in Vista Energy by 47.9% in the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 3,875,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,687,000 after buying an additional 1,254,872 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 525.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 546,923 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $3,748,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,727,000. 45.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vista Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vista Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Vista Energy Stock Performance

VIST stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.78. The stock had a trading volume of 74,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,175. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.04.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Vista Energy had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 39.01%. The firm had revenue of $289.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Energy Company Profile

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

