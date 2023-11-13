Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,058,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.11% of Prologis worth $129,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE PLD traded down $2.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.44. The stock had a trading volume of 278,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $94.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.02. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $136.67.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PLD shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.