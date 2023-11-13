ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Up to $50.38

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.38, but opened at $53.02. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $53.89, with a volume of 1,185,817 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter worth $940,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter worth $167,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the third quarter worth $789,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter valued at $33,000.

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

