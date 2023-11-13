Providence First Trust Co Acquires Shares of 6,130 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $185.95. 187,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783,810. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.85.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.75.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

