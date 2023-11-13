Providence First Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Providence First Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 214.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 17,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.55.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $104.52. 2,886,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,808,732. The company has a market capitalization of $414.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.62 and its 200 day moving average is $108.39. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 36.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

