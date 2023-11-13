Providence First Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Providence First Trust Co reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 88.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,381 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,709,000 after buying an additional 1,380,116 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 1,293,436 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $280.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,132. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.27 and a 1 year high of $286.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

