Providence First Trust Co Has $1.74 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Providence First Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Alphabet by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.37. 3,782,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,986,006. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $142.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,376 shares of company stock worth $23,398,783. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

