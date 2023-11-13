Providence First Trust Co Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Providence First Trust Co trimmed its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.97. The stock had a trading volume of 375,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,065. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.71.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

