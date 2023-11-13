Providence First Trust Co Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Providence First Trust Co decreased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,478 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $243,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Republic Services by 6.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 186,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 9.6% in the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.74. 60,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.56 and a 200-day moving average of $147.26. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.58 and a 12-month high of $158.19.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

Republic Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.