Providence First Trust Co Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Providence First Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. iShares Europe ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Providence First Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Providence First Trust Co owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Europe ETF worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

IEV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.85. The company had a trading volume of 34,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,349. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $52.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.58.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.