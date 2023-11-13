Providence First Trust Co Has $216,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Providence First Trust Co reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.96. 358,084 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.66.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

