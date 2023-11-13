Providence First Trust Co Invests $281,000 in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $2.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.80. 1,166,639 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.07. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

