Providence First Trust Co Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Providence First Trust Co decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after buying an additional 144,822,572 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96,952.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,678,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,123,502,000 after buying an additional 53,622,708 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39,739.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,246,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,849,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190,712 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780,743 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,088,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,908,926. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average is $39.10.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

