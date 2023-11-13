Providence First Trust Co Makes New Investment in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Providence First Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,808,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,173,000 after buying an additional 1,598,822 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,826,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,307,000 after acquiring an additional 516,119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,162,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 881,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,070,000 after purchasing an additional 259,410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $74.48. 1,141,978 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.64 and its 200-day moving average is $77.09.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

