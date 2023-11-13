Providence First Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Providence First Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,810 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 127,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 78,352 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $59.71. The company had a trading volume of 157,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,425. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.33. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $66.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

