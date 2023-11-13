Providence First Trust Co Sells 15,178 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Providence First Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,178 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.98. The stock had a trading volume of 91,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,011. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.23 and a 200 day moving average of $111.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

