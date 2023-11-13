Provident Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Provident Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Align Technology makes up approximately 5.9% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $55,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 140.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 593.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

ALGN opened at $192.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.28 and a 200-day moving average of $312.03. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $413.20.

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.