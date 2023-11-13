Provident Investment Management Inc. Has $480,000 Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7,049.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 92,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,248,000 after buying an additional 91,291 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 78,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,667,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS opened at $89.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.78. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.37%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,888 shares of company stock valued at $7,652,614 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

