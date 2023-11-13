Provident Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Provident Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.3 %

QSR opened at $68.93 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $78.30. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.24.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.60%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

