PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Hits New 1-Year High at $153.00

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $153.00 and last traded at $152.49, with a volume of 47481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of PTC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.62.

Get PTC alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC

PTC Stock Up 0.2 %

Insider Activity at PTC

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $112,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,972.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $112,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,889.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in PTC by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of PTC by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 70,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PTC

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.