Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 712,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,206 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $42,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,159,000 after acquiring an additional 341,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,873,000 after purchasing an additional 549,823 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,323,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,886,000 after purchasing an additional 217,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,414,000 after purchasing an additional 291,226 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Terreno Realty by 10.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,141,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,967,000 after buying an additional 305,884 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. StockNews.com cut Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.17.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Shares of Terreno Realty stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $53.58. The stock had a trading volume of 39,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,659. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $67.03. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.75.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 94.24%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

