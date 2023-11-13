Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.21% of Norfolk Southern worth $106,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $266.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.15.

NSC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.79. 253,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,579. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

