Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 360,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,023 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Graco were worth $31,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 569.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $77.21. 39,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.23 and a 12 month high of $87.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.52.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.12 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Graco’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Graco news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,317,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $543,902.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,312.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,317,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,087,222 over the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

