Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,901 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $63,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,098,543,000 after acquiring an additional 45,145,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,775,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,831,920,000 after buying an additional 323,518 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,781,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,809,672,000 after buying an additional 353,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $959,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $603,418,000 after acquiring an additional 51,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $328.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.13.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LULU traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $412.80. The company had a trading volume of 167,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,990. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.58 and a 1-year high of $419.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.85. The stock has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

