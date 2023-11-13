Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,259,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up about 1.0% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $216,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Zoetis by 163,671.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,733,932,000 after acquiring an additional 480,131,319 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,007,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,585,000 after buying an additional 391,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zoetis by 27.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,739,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,464,000 after acquiring an additional 27,097 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Argus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,674 shares of company stock worth $4,627,465. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.04. 186,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,638. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.76 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.77.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

