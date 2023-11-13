Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $120.93 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 671,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $120,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $879,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.63. The company had a trading volume of 983,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,116,637. The company has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.27. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.