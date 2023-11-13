Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $32.78 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,936 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $32,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 7.9% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.57. 3,999,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,912,156. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.