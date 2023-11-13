Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $35.56 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 249,273 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in American Tower were worth $35,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 151.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.60.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,903. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.51. The stock had a trading volume of 206,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,882. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.48 and its 200 day moving average is $182.85. The stock has a market cap of $85.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.53%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

