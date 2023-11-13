Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $54 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,414 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.09% of Target worth $54,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in shares of Target by 465.3% during the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 12,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.92. The company had a trading volume of 766,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,409,116. The company has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.38.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $162.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.81.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

