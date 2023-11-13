Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $57.92 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,773 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $57,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 513,837 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $445,718,000 after purchasing an additional 279,467 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $118,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $859,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,073,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $69,464,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $14.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $943.28. 366,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,108. The company has a market cap of $389.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.14 and a fifty-two week high of $958.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $858.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $828.22.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

In related news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

