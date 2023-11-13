Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $89.54 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,206,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.24% of Sysco worth $89,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 204,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.8% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,246,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 276,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,491,000 after buying an additional 15,106 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 4.8% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.13. The stock had a trading volume of 331,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.91. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

