Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,526,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.08% of NextEra Energy worth $113,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,735,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,233,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,708,599,000 after buying an additional 749,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after acquiring an additional 315,356 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:NEE traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,974,610. The company has a market cap of $110.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.00. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

