Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 168 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.12% of MercadoLibre worth $70,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 366,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,617,000 after acquiring an additional 45,580 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 10.3% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $815,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $11.99 on Monday, hitting $1,362.40. 38,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,889. The company has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,296.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,261.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $815.85 and a 52 week high of $1,451.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 21.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MELI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, New Street Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,643.21.

View Our Latest Report on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.