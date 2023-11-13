Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 20,924 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,924 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $39,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 164.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,430,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979,379 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $429,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,592 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,015. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $56.86. 2,520,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,549,794. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $245.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

