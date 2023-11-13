Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,481 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,765 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 0.9% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.09% of Adobe worth $189,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 25.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.22.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $8.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $589.14. 639,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $598.14. The company has a market cap of $268.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $541.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.36.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

