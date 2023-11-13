Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 24,892 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,892 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.48% of Novanta worth $31,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Novanta by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Novanta by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Novanta by 14.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOVT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novanta in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Novanta

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,876,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.69 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.93. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.20 and a fifty-two week high of $187.60.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $221.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Profile

(Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.