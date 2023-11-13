Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 75,476 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 653,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,476 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $33,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 850.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays cut their target price on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

NYSE:NVT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.02. The company had a trading volume of 76,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.19. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $36.70 and a one year high of $58.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.33.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.99 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

