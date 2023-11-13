QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. During the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for about $0.0940 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $6.71 million and $250,893.52 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 71,348,557 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 71,348,557 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.0954203 USD and is down -6.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $305,220.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

