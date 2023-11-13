Quantstamp (QSP) Market Cap Achieves $3.96 Million

Quantstamp (QSP) traded up 24.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 13th. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $3.96 million and $86,279.20 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com.

Quantstamp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantstamp (QSP) is a cryptocurrency founded in 2017, specializing in auditing smart contracts on blockchains like Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain. It enhances contract security and reliability by conducting automated and manual audits, ensuring protection against vulnerabilities exploited by hackers. This vital role contributes to the integrity of decentralized applications (dApps). Additionally, QSP serves as a token for paying auditing services and rewarding contributors. Founded by Richard Ma and Steven Stewart, Quantstamp boasts a team of cybersecurity and blockchain experts committed to strengthening decentralized applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

