Radio Caca (RACA) Price Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $63.63 million and approximately $10.51 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003492 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000499 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000245 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00014805 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005328 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,851,566,604 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

