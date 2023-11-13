Raymond James Cuts Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target to C$27.00

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Information Services Price Performance
Shares of TSE ISV opened at C$20.00 on Thursday. Information Services has a twelve month low of C$19.22 and a twelve month high of C$26.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$354 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.61.
Information Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.
About Information Services
Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Information Services
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.