Raymond James Downgrades Linamar (TSE:LNR) to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of Linamar (TSE:LNR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$70.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$90.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for Linamar’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Linamar from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on Linamar from C$91.00 to C$90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$83.20.

Get Linamar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Linamar

Linamar Stock Performance

Linamar Dividend Announcement

Shares of LNR stock opened at C$58.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$64.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$67.78. Linamar has a 52 week low of C$58.00 and a 52 week high of C$78.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.46%.

About Linamar

(Get Free Report)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.