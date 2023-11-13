Reaves Utility Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG)

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, November 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.
Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Performance
UTG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.06. The company had a trading volume of 89,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,179. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $30.71.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,087 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,583 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 5.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 76.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
