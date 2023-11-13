Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.
In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $193,320.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,464. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,246.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $193,320.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,804 in the last ninety days. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,833 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 497,504 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.
